Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SII opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.72 and a 1 year high of C$71.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.36.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.86%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

