Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 913,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,013. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.