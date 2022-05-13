Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphatec by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 750,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 677,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,626. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

