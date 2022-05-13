Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,803 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive accounts for 3.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,421. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

