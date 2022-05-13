Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 33,397,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

