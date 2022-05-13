Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 828,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,484. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.