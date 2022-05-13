Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

CareDx stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

