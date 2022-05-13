Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

