Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

