Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 306,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

