Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Get Spire Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,592,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.