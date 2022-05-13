Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

SPIR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

