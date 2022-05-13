SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $14.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.39. The stock had a trading volume of 112,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

