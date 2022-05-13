SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $52,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $30.70.

