SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.51

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.51 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 27853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,068,000 after buying an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.