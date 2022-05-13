SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,955. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

