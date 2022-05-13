Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
