Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

