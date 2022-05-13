Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 327,430 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.