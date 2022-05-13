Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 327,430 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.
Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.