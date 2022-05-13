Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

