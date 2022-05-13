Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE SOLN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 699,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,113. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.
Separately, TheStreet raised Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Further Reading
