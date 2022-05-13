Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SOLN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 699,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,113. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,855,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 62.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 16.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

