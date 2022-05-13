Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Announces Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

