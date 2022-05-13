Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($235.79) to €228.00 ($240.00) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $$188.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.09. Sopra Steria Group has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

