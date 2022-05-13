Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.51. 5,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

