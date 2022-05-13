SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 17.1%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.33. 13,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,083,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

