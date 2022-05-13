Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:SLNHP opened at $16.17 on Friday. Soluna has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48.
About Soluna (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soluna (SLNHP)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.