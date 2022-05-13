Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.37) to €39.90 ($42.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.79. 492,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.