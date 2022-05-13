Societe Generale Raises Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Price Target to €23.00

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Societe Generale from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlantia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.