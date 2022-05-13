Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

SLAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 6,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

