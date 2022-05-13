SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00102878 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

