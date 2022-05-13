Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMSI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,569. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 267,337 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

