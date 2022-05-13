SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

SMBK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

