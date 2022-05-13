SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of SKYT opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

