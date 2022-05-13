Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.