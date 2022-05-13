Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,000. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.