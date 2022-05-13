Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. 14,008,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,652. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

