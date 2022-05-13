Skba Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. 2,816,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

