Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.93. 3,230,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,019. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

