Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 253,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.72. 3,733,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,865. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

