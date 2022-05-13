Skba Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded down $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $250.97. 888,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,821 shares of company stock valued at $28,052,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.