Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Atlas comprises 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Atlas worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Atlas stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 1,635,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.