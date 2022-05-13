Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 21,533,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,237,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

