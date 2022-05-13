Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.57. 732,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

