Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

