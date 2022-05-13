Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Okta by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

