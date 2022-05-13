Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.67. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

