Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

