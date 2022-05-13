Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.50 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

