Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

CGNX stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

