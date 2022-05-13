Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.48 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.